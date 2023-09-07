Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.30 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,977.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

