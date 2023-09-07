Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,747,000 after buying an additional 81,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

RHP stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

