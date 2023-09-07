Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,532 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of XPO worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 24.2% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of XPO opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

