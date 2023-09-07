Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

