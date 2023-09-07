Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 221,350 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Shutterstock worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.