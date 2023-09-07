ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Holdings Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of ESAB worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESAB by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,308,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 401,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

