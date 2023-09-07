Estabrook Capital Management Sells 787 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

