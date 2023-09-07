Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 5.4 %

Etsy stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

