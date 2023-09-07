Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.58

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 314139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

