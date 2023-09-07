Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $21,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 8,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $60,720.00.

Expensify Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $29,671,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 464,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.