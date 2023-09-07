Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$34.00–$30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$30.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Express also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPR

Express Stock Up 8.3 %

Express stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Express has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.