Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Express Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Express alerts:

Institutional Trading of Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Express by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Express

Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.