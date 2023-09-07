Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$7.50–$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$6.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.72 million. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS.

Express Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Express stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post -31.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Express by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Express by 13,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also

