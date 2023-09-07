Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $79,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.