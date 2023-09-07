Financial Analysis: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) & Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantaloupe and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $205.20 million 2.68 -$1.70 million ($0.08) -94.88 The Hackett Group $293.74 million 2.24 $40.80 million $1.25 19.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cantaloupe. Cantaloupe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.5% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Cantaloupe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -1.80% -2.78% -1.61% The Hackett Group 12.73% 38.35% 17.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cantaloupe and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Cantaloupe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices. In addition, the company offers ePort G11 cashless kit, a 4G LTE digital payment device or payment and consumer engagement applications; The ePort G10-Chip, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV (chip cards) and contactless EMV (tap) payment methods; ePort Engage series, which includes digital touchscreen devices that provides networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and Yoke POS, a point-of-sale solution for any micro market or self-service business. It serves vending machine, micro-market, car wash, electric vehicle charging stations, commercial laundry, kiosk, amusement, and entertainment companies. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Cantaloupe, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

