Financial Comparison: Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics and Satixfy Communications are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Andrea Electronics and Satixfy Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -14.66% N/A -26.69% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Satixfy Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.96 million 0.49 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 1.60 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Satixfy Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Satixfy Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Satixfy Communications beats Andrea Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Satixfy Communications

(Get Free Report)

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

