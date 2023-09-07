Financial Survey: Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nocturne Acquisition and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $56.39 million 0.54 -$7.55 million ($0.48) -3.94

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nocturne Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -3.14% IRIDEX -13.78% -48.09% -18.82%

Summary

IRIDEX beats Nocturne Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocturne Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

