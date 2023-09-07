Financial Survey: Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) versus New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wesdome Gold Mines and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesdome Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -115.24% -88.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Wesdome Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesdome Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A $0.07 86.68 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.33) -12.58

This table compares Wesdome Gold Mines and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wesdome Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesdome Gold Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.76%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.87%. Given Wesdome Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wesdome Gold Mines is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Summary

Wesdome Gold Mines beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquarters in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

