First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 63,152 shares.The stock last traded at $53.39 and had previously closed at $53.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $719.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,411,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

