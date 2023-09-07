FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.