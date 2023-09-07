FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,455 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.2 %

WSM opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

