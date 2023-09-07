FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $113,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,724 shares of company stock worth $1,747,120 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

