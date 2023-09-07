FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 145.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 744,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

