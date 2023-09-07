FORA Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

