FORA Capital LLC Invests $480,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $135.73 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

