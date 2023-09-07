FORA Capital LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

