FORA Capital LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $32.52.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

