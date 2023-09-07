FORA Capital LLC Purchases 9,502 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $115,741 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.