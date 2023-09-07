FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $123,451,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,953,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

FOCS opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

