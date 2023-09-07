FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,735,000.

KTB stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

