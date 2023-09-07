FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

