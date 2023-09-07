FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

