FORA Capital LLC Takes $462,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MP opened at $21.83 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

