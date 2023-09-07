Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 83,333 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fossil Group worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,380,625 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 599,437 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Profile

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

