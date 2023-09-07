Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

