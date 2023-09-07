Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $101,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.00 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.27 and its 200-day moving average is $360.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

