Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.28% of NorthWestern worth $78,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

