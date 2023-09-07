Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $109,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

