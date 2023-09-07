Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,299 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Xylem worth $111,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

