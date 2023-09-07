Franklin Resources Inc. Has $118.63 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.04% of Columbia Banking System worth $118,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,255,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $1,639,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

