Franklin Resources Inc. Has $96.68 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Baker Hughes worth $96,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,695 shares of company stock worth $5,871,551. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.