Franklin Resources Inc. Has $96.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vistra worth $96,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Vistra by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

