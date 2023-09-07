Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Roblox worth $80,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,174,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 147.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,856,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,960 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

