Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $83,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

