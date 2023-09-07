Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 26,176 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Adient worth $85,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,046,000 after buying an additional 366,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,619,000 after purchasing an additional 237,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

