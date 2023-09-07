Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,113,021 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 256.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Arconic worth $113,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

