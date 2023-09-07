Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 35,574 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of argenx worth $91,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $517.46 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.73.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

