Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 202.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $90,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after buying an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $70,050.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $777,087. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

