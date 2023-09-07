Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 46,473.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $92,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 803,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI by 10,562.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 585,171 shares during the last quarter.

YETI stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

