Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of Five Below worth $90,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,141.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.